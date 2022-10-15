T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board appoint personal physiotherapist for Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaheen Afridi | File Photo

Highlights Pakistan updated their squad before the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday

Fakhar Zaman was included in the team in the place of Usman Qadir

Pakistan play India in their opening World Cup match at Melbourne on October 23

Keeping in mind Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman's fitness and their importance in the team set-up, PCB has appointed a personal physiotherapist to them for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

A PCB source confirmed that due to the nature of the knee injuries suffered by Afridi and Fakhar, the board asked Dr Javed Akhtar Mughal, a London-based physiotherapist, to join the players.

"Dr Mughal was part of the whole rehabilitation process that Shaheen and Fakhar went through in London so he knows their injuries very well. Which is why the PCB chairman decided that the two players, particularly Shaheen, need dedicated care during the World Cup," he said.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's career is more important than World Cup: Rohit Sharma

He further said that the PCB considered both players an asset for Pakistan cricket and knowing well how sensitive knee injuries and their recovery process can be, it was decided to send Dr Mughal to Australia.

"He will be looking after both of them during the event. He was there when Shaheen and Fakhar used facilities at the Crystal Palace football club for their rehabilitation. Afridi and Fakhar will join the team today in Brisbane and will be playing in the two warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan before a decision is taken on whether they be available for selection in the World Cup.

Pakistan play India in their opening World Cup match at Melbourne on October 23. Afridi has been out of action since mid-July when he hurt his knee while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle while Fakhar injured his knee in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Both underwent rehab in London last month.

Earlier, Pakistan updated their squad before the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday. Star batter Fakhar Zaman was included in the team in the place of Usman Qadir who is yet to recover from an injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Fakhar would be part of the official 15-member T20 World Cup squad while Qadir, who is still recovering from a fractured thumb, will join the travelling reserves.

“The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October,” the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News