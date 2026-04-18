Pakistan announce 16-member squad for Bangladesh Test series, Shan Masood to continue leading the side

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming two-game Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The two sides will lock horns across two Test matches, with the first Test set to be held from May 8 to 12, while the second Test will be held from May 16 to 20.

While the first Test of the series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, the second clash is slated to be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the series, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) came forward and announced Pakistan’s 16-game squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

It is worth noting that Pakistan will be led by Shan Masood in the series against Bangladesh, with the likes of Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, and many more stars present in the squad. The side will be undergoing a camp in Karachi and will assemble on April 27. The players will fly to Bangladesh on May 2. Furthermore, the players who are in the PSL will be joining the squad soon.

PCB announce appointment of new red-ball coach

Ahead of the two-game Test series, the PCB also came forward and announced the appointment of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the side’s new red-ball head coach. Furthermore, Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul will work as batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

With the new appointments, Pakistan will hope to improve on their recent results and return with a positive outcome from the Bangladesh tour that kicks off on May 8.

Pakistan’s squad for Bangladesh series: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

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