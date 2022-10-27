PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Cricketing world goes berserk as Zimbabwe pulls off heist of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood after getting dismissed

The world has finally arrived at the World Cup. Zimbabwe, unarguably, pulled off the heist of the century by defeating Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, handing Babar Azam's men a stunning and shocking second defeat of the tournament.

From former cricketers to experts, the win had everyone talking as Pakistan are on the brink of an early elimination from the tournament. Here are a few reactions.

This World Cup has already witnessed a few upsets. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka, Scotland beat West Indies, Ireland pulled off a victory against England, and now Zimbabwe have defeated Babar Azam and Company by the barest of the margins to pull off a stunning victory.

Each and every prediction have gone down the drain and this World Cup has redefined unpredictability.

When Pakistan came out to chase, it was certainly an easy task for them but they made a mockery out of it. Both their stalwarts Rizwana and Babar failed at the top of the order. It was their hero from the last match Shan Masood who scored 44 off 38 deliveries and kept the chase alive, but as soon as he departed, Pakistan's batting crumbled like a house of cards.

It was Mohammad Nawaz who tried to execute some last-moment heroics for his team but their cause was long lost. It was Sikandar Raza who scalped 3 wickets and broke Pakistan's back.

Roads are pretty tough for Pakistan ahead as they have to put these losses behind them and prepare themselves to face the South African which certainly is going to be an uphill task.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

