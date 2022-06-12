PAK vs WI 3rd ODI: Skipper Pooran scalps 4 Pakistan wickets; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pooran claims 4 wickets against Pakistan

Highlights Pakistan have clinched the T20I series that was played prior to this series

Pakistan lead 2-0 in the 3 match ODI series

The game of cricket is filled with surprises and many players have pulled off many astonishing tasks on the cricket field. West Indies tour to Pakistan has been something of that sort. When Nicholas Pooran was handed over the West Indies captaincy, people knew that he will take some time to settle in with his team. The Pakistan board on the other hand has come under loads of scrutiny for preparing tracks that are not fit for the international standard of cricket.

West Indies has been outplayed in every department and Pakistan has now taken the ODI series after clinching the T20 series. In one of the most astonishing events of the match, Nicholas Pooran, the skipper who is a wicketkeeper-batsman has now tried his hands at bowling and has scalped 4 Pakistani wickets. He ended with very decent figures of 4 wickets off 10 overs and conceded just 48 runs. This is how Twitter reacted to it.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr