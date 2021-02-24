On this day: Sachin Tendulkar became first player in men's ODI history to score double century

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On February 24, 2010, Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became the first player in the history of men's ODIs to score a double-century.

On this day 11 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar added another incredible record to his awe-inspiring list of feats, becoming the first player in the history of men's international cricket to hit a double-century in ODIs.

Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 200 off just 147 deliveries against South Africa in Gwalior, as India registered an easy 153-run victory in the game. The Indian batsman slammed 25 fours and three sixes en-route his record-breaking innings.

Before this innings, the record for the highest score in men's ODI cricket was held by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry, who had remained unbeaten on 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.

Tendulkar reached the mark on the third delivery of the final over of Indian innings, after remaining on 199 for the entirety of the 49th over.

Watch the moment as he reached the double-century:

Since Tendulkar's double-century, five batsmen have crossed the 200-run mark, with another Indian batsman Rohit Sharma achieving the feat on three occasions.

Rohit also holds the world record for the highest individual score in men's ODIs (264, against Sri Lanka in 2014). Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag, New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman have crossed the 200-run mark so far.

Sachin Tendulkar, fondly known as the Master Blaster, holds the record for most runs in ODIs (18,426) and Tests (15,921). He is also the only batsman in the history of international cricket to score 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs).