'On my way to another exciting IPL with CSK': Shane Watson boards flight to UAE

Former Australia all-rounder on Thursday boarded the flight to UAE for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Watson has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings camp from the past couple of years. The much-awaited IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19.

Watson took to Twitter to post a selfie with face-mask on his face and wrote: "On my way to another exciting @IPL with @ChennaiIPL. This world is very different nowadays but we all have to do our part to stay safe and look after each other. #superexcited #newexperiences."

The all-rounder played a hard-fought knock of 80 in 59 balls in the final of 2019 IPL, where Chennai suffered one-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. Watson batted with a bleeding knee in the match but was run-out in the last over which was the turning point of the game.

On my way to another exciting @IPL with @ChennaiIPL. This world is very different nowadays but we all have to do our part to stay safe and look after each other. #superexcited #newexperiences pic.twitter.com/BQtegZI2cN — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 20, 2020

Earlier last week, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings teammates arrived in Chennai for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE.

Apart from Dhoni, others who have reached the city for the week-long camp beginning on Saturday at the M A Chidambaram stadium are Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav.

Dhoni and Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15 but the dynamic duo will continue playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

CSK team is expected to leave to UAE on August 21, while Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have already reached Dubai.

