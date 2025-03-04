Live NZ vs SA CT 2025 semi final pitch report: How surface at Gaddafi Stadium can play? With the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 set to be held between New Zealand and South Africa, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will take on South Africa in the much-anticipated clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides will take on each other on March 5, and the winner of the clash will book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, there have been many discussions over what the pitch could be like in Lahore. With New Zealand and South Africa looking to book their place in the final, they will hope that they can get clear weather and a good surface to play on.

It is interesting to note that New Zealand finished in second place in Group A, whereas South Africa finished in first place in Group B. The winner of the second semi-final will go on to face either Australia or India in the summit clash.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is one that is generally preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Lahore. The side winning the toss could opt to bat first and post a big total on the board in the first innings.

Gaddafi Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

ODI Stats

Total Matches - 76

Matches won batting first - 38

Matches won bowling first - 36

Average 1st innings Score - 256

Average 2nd innings Score - 220

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.