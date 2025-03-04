Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. NZ vs SA CT 2025 semi final pitch report: How surface at Gaddafi Stadium can play?

  Live NZ vs SA CT 2025 semi final pitch report: How surface at Gaddafi Stadium can play?

With the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 set to be held between New Zealand and South Africa, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa and New Zealand
South Africa and New Zealand Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will take on South Africa in the much-anticipated clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides will take on each other on March 5, and the winner of the clash will book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, there have been many discussions over what the pitch could be like in Lahore. With New Zealand and South Africa looking to book their place in the final, they will hope that they can get clear weather and a good surface to play on.

It is interesting to note that New Zealand finished in second place in Group A, whereas South Africa finished in first place in Group B. The winner of the second semi-final will go on to face either Australia or India in the summit clash.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is one that is generally preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Lahore. The side winning the toss could opt to bat first and post a big total on the board in the first innings. 

Gaddafi Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

ODI Stats

Total Matches - 76

Matches won batting first - 38

Matches won bowling first - 36

Average 1st innings Score - 256

Average 2nd innings Score - 220

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

Live updates :IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:41 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India looking for crucial wicket

    With Alex Carey and Steve Smith on the crease, both batters are looking to propel Australia towards a big total in Dubai. After 33 overs, Australia have scored 173-4, with Smith nearing 70.

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    30 overs done!!!

    Australia are 158/4 after 30 overs. 20 overs left now!! How many will they add? Can India restrict them to under 250?

  • 4:21 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Ravindra Jadeja has struck!! Josh Inglis is GONE!! Again a timely wicket for India as a partnership was building up here. India chipping away with wickets here even as Smith continues to score. Australia are 144/4 after 27 overs.

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    50 up for Smith!!

    Captain leading from the front!! Steve Smith has reached his 35th fifty here and is looking dangerous to go big

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    25 overs done!!

    Steve Smith is batting really well here!! 25 overs are done and Australia are well on their way to post more than 250 at the moment. The pitch has also played much better compared to earlier matches. But India will have to make sure that they keep getting wickets at any cost. 25 overs done and Australia are 125/3.

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!!

    Marnus Labuschagne is OUT!! A wicket at the right time for India as Ravindra Jadeja has struck. Australia are 110/3 in the 23rd over.

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    22 overs done!!

    A brilliant over from Shami where Smith was itching to get going on every delivery. Very unlike of Smith that as he was dropped as well by Shami off his own bowling. Australia are 106/2 after 22 overs.

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    100 up for Australia!!

    Australia have reached 100 in the 20th over. 50-run partnership also comes up and the Aussies have done the first half of the innings well. Can they continue in the same vein?

  • 3:53 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    19 overs done!!

    Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are stitching a vital partnership. Unlike earlier oppositions, these two have rotated strike, keeping the scoreboard ticking. After 19 overs, Australia are 96/2 

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    18 overs done!

    Smith and Labuschagne are solidifying their stay at the crease. Australia now 91-2 after 18 overs as the Men in Blue search for the third wicket of the game.

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Drinks!

    After 15.4 overs, Australia have scored 80 runs and have lost two wickets in the process. Steve Smith has amassed 26* runs with Labuschagne batting on a score of 9* runs.

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    14 overs done!

    Steve Smith survived multiple close shaves in the 14th over of the game. The Men in Yellow have scored 72-2 after 14 overs with Smith and Labuschagne on the crease.

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Australia look to be wary now!

    With the dangerous Travis Head in the pravilion, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will look to slow down now. Both batters will hope to stay on the crease for a long time and keep moving the scoreboard. Australia now 69-2 after 12 overs

  • 3:16 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Head departs!

    A huge wicket for the Indian team! Varun Chakaravarthy continues his red hot form, and takes the prized wicket of Travis Head. Australia lose their second wicket on a score of 54 runs.

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    7 overs done!

    Australia have quickly set their footing after the early wicket of Copper Connolly. Travis Head is looking to attack the Men in Blue, and after the first 7 overs, Australia's score reads 48-1

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack

    Travis Head has quickly established his dominance against team India. After hitting three consecutive sixes against Mohammed Shami, India have brought in Kuldeep Yadav in the attack.

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    4 overs done!!

    Travis Head gets going now! A four and a six in fourth over and the alarm bells are ringing!! Australia are 17-1.

  • 2:47 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!!

    Mohammed Shami strikes for India!! Cooper Connolly is gone for a 9-ball duck and Australia have been dealt an early blow here. 

  • 2:41 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    2 overs done!!

    A tidy start from India this. Australia are 3/0 with Shami and Hardik hitting right lines. Head is yet to understand the pace of the pitch.

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    DROPPED!!

    Travis Head has been dropped on the second ball of the innings. Shami was not expecting the ball to come back at him. A massive miss in the context of the game.

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Copper Connolly and Travsi Head are making their way out in the middle. Mohammed Shami has been handed the new ball. The Men in Blue will hope for good start to the first innings in Dubai.

  • 2:12 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit Sharma reflects on playing combination

    "I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss. The pitch keeps changing its nature. You have to play good cricket. We've played good cricket in all three games and that's what we'll try to do. It's going to be challenging. We are playing with the same team. We want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and restrict them to as low as possible," Rohit said at the toss.

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

    Australia playing XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Australia have won the toss in Dubai and have opted to bat first in the semi-final! Yet another toss lost for Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue will hope for a good showing with the ball in the first innings of the game, and limit the Aussies to a subpar total. 

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch report

    The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looks very dry for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The surface once again looks good for the spinner with some cracks in the surface. Still, it does look battable, the side winning the toss could go with the option to bat first and defend their total.

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Both sides look to secure place in final

    It is worth noting that the Indian team have been in excellent form so far, registering three straight wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. The side will be hoping for another good performance, and book their spot in the final. On the contrary, Australia have only one game so far, with their remaining two matches being washed out.

  • 1:43 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for the 1st semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final! India are all set to take on Australia in the much anticipated encounter. The Men in Blue have been in brilliant form as of late, not losing a single game in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia who have done very well despite their depleted lineup will hope for another good performance.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket New Zealand Cricket South Africa Cricket Icc Champions Trophy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\