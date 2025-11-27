'No shying away that we didn't play well': Rishabh Pant apologises to fans after South Africa whitewash Indian stand-in captain Rishabh Pant issued a statement a day after the hosts 0-2 series defeat against South Africa, having lost the second game in Guwahati by 408 runs. This was India's second whitewash at home in the last three series, having lost to New Zealand 0-3 last year.

Guwahati:

Indian stand-in captain Rishabh Pant apologised to the fans after his side's huge 408-run loss against South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati. The loss meant that India suffered a 0-2 whitewash against the Test Championship holders, their second such result in their last three home Test series, having lost 0-3 to New Zealand last year. Pant admitted that the team didn't play good cricket and will regroup as they keep their chances alive in the new WTC cycle.

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals," Pant said in a statement on Thursday, November 27, while mentioning that the team will take its learnings from the disappointing last couple of weeks.

"Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals. Thank you for your unwavering support and love!," Pant further said.