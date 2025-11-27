ICC hands out verdict on pitch in Perth after two-day Ashes opener clash The ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and gave their pitch rating for the surface at the Perth Stadium after the series opener of Ashes 2025-26 that ended in defeat for England in just two days.

The Ashes 2025-26 opener was one of the shortest Test matches recorded in history. Australia and England took on each other in the first Test of the series at the Perth Stadium from November 21, and where fans anticipated a thrilling clash across five days, the game ended within two days as Australia registered an eight-wicket victory.

It is worth noting that the pitch was heavily discussed after the game ended in just two days. The surface saw a total of 19 wickets being taken on the opening day, and Travis Head scored a marvellous century on day 2 that helped Australia register an emphatic victory.

Releasing the pitch rating for the clash in Perth, the ICC (International Cricket Council) rated the surface as ‘very good’. Under the ICC’s rating system, a ‘very good’ pitch is where there is "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers.”

James Allsopp reflects on the ICC’s verdict

After the ICC released the pitch rating, Cricket Australia’s Chief of Cricket, James Allsopp, came forward and talked about how the verdict by the ICC justified their belief that the Perth clash of the series was a balanced game between bat and ball.

"The match referee's "very good" rating justifies our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball. The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days,” Allsopp was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments which captivated huge viewing audiences and will inspire even more kids to pick up a bat and ball this summer,” he added.

