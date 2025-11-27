Live WPL Auction 2026 Live: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone set to start bidding war The WPL 2026 mega-auction takes place on November 27 in New Delhi with 276 players listed. Seventy-eight slots are available, and UP Warriorz hold the largest purse. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained all five players.

New Delhi:

The Women’s Premier League 2026 mega-auction is being held on November 27 in New Delhi. Last month, all five franchises submitted their retention lists, after which it was confirmed that 276 players will go under the hammer, out of which 194 are Indian players and 83 overseas cricketers.

A total of 78 slots are up for grabs tonight, with the UP Warriorz entering the auction with the largest purse of INR 14.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained all five of their core players and will begin the auction with INR 5.70 crore and INR 5.75 crore, respectively. UP have retained just one cricketer in Shweta Sehrawat and Gujarat Giants have retained only Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney and hence, they have plenty of shopping to do.

Meanwhile, on the auction day, Australia international Jess Jonassen has pulled out of the auction.

WPL purse remaining: