  4. WPL Auction 2026 Live: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone set to start bidding war

The WPL 2026 mega-auction takes place on November 27 in New Delhi with 276 players listed. Seventy-eight slots are available, and UP Warriorz hold the largest purse. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians retained all five players.

New Delhi:

The Women’s Premier League 2026 mega-auction is being held on November 27 in New Delhi. Last month, all five franchises submitted their retention lists, after which it was confirmed that 276 players will go under the hammer, out of which 194 are Indian players and 83 overseas cricketers.

A total of 78 slots are up for grabs tonight, with the UP Warriorz entering the auction with the largest purse of INR 14.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained all five of their core players and will begin the auction with INR 5.70 crore and INR 5.75 crore, respectively. UP have retained just one cricketer in Shweta Sehrawat and Gujarat Giants have retained only Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney and hence, they have plenty of shopping to do.

Meanwhile, on the auction day, Australia international Jess Jonassen has pulled out of the auction.

WPL purse remaining:

Teams Purse remaining
Mumbai Indians INR 5.75 crore
Delhi Capitals INR 5.70 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru INR 6.15 crore
Gujarat Giants INR 9 crore
UP Warriorz INR 14.5 crore

 

  • 1:08 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Light. Camera. Action!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025 mega-auction. Five franchises have gathered to finalise their squad for the forthcoming season. It's going to be a fascinating day, especially given that the World Cup winners are expected to create a buzz in New Delhi tonight. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

