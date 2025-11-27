‘Don’t really have a captain’: Mohammad Kaif slams team India after 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently came forward and talked about team India's performance in their recent 0-2 loss to South Africa in the two-game Test series. He talked about the inexperience of the team captain as well.

New Delhi:

The Indian team sustained a heavy defeat in their two-game Test series against South Africa. Taking on the side across two matches in Kolkata and Guwahati, India lost both matches, as the Proteas registered a historic series win. With the home series, the Indian team also attracted heavy criticism from the fans and experts.

Speaking on the side’s performance, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and slammed Team India for their showing in the two tests. He also talked about Shubman Gill’s inexperience as the skipper.

“Look, you have to face the truth. Right now, they don’t have a proper captain. Gill has only just started captaining. Tell me first, how much captaincy has he done in India? Don’t talk about the West Indies, don’t compare the West Indies. Even a UP Ranji team can beat them. So what I’m saying is that they still don’t really have a captain,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif talked about why South Africa managed to defeat India

Furthermore, Kaif gave his take on India’s performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India, which India drew 2-2. He opined that South Africa made far fewer mistakes than England did in the series.

“England is sitting at number six in the Test rankings. You’ve overrated England; they’re not some huge, unbeatable team. Neither Broad nor Anderson was there; all new bowlers were playing. Even after that, you couldn’t win the series. It ended 2-2, and in the last Test you actually lost. They still had seven wickets in hand and needed only 70 runs,” Kaif said.

