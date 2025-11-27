Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana after wedding postponement In a major development, star India women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues has pulled out of the ongoing WBBL 2025-26 as confirmed by her franchise Brisbane Heat. She made the decision to support her teammate Smriti Mandhana after her wedding was postponed.

New Delhi:

WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) franchise, Brisbane Heat, recently came forward and announced star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues has pulled out of the ongoing WBBL. It is worth noting that Rodrigues returned home after Heat’s clash against the Hobart Hurricanes to attend the wedding of Smriti Mandhana.

However, the wedding festivities were postponed due to a health issue with Smriti’s father. According to a release by Brisbane Heat, Rodrigues will be extending her stay in India to support Smriti, and she will not be returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.

Interestingly, the ongoing season was the second year that Jemimah had signed with the franchise. She was the side’s number one pick at the International Player draft earlier this year. Speaking of Brisbane Heat, the side is all set to take on Sydney Sixers in their next WBBL game on November 28.

CEO Terry Svenson opens up on Jemimah’s situation

After Jemimah Rodrigues pulled out of the season, Brisbane Heat’s CEO Terry Svenson came forward and talked about how unfortunate the situation is for the team but also stated that the side stands in support of his situation and wished Smriti Mandhana luck as well.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,” Terry Svenson said in a Brisbane Heat release.

“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future. Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” he added.

