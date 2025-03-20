Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals Virat Kohli factor behind century at MCG Nitish Kumar Reddy revealed that he was wearing Virat Kohli's shoes in the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The youngster scored a century in the match, which was his first in international cricket.

After a successful IPL in 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy made his way to India’s white-ball squad. Interestingly, the all-rounder was also picked for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Rohit Sharma-led side was eagerly looking for a suitable all-rounder. Even though Nitish didn’t have enough experience in red-ball cricket, he got the nod and made his debut in the first Test in Perth.

The 21-year-old ended up having an excellent tour in the Down Under, scoring 298 runs in five matches. He also scored a phenomenal century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), for which, the cricketer received massive praise from legendary cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.

Recalling his memories from the tour, the cricketer recently shared that he was wearing Virat Kohli’s shoes in the Melbourne match. Sharing the details, the Visakhapatnam-born mentioned that the Delhi-born was asking for shoe sizes in the dressing room and upon matching with Virat, he was gifted the pair.

“Back in the locker room, he (Kohli) once asked Sarfaraz (Khan), ‘Sarfu, tera size kya hai?’ (Sarfaraz, what’s your shoe size?), and he said, ‘Nine.’ Then he turned to me, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I have to guess this correctly,’ because even if they weren’t my size, I really wanted his shoes. I said, ‘10,’ and he gave them to me. In the next match, I wore those shoes and scored a hundred!" said Reddy in a podcast on PUMA’s Youtube channel on Thursday.

Reddy meanwhile will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the last season, he scored 303 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 142.92. He also clinched three wickets. Notably, SRH value him highly and for the same reason, the franchise has retained him for INR 6 crore for IPL 2025.