New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates to retire from international cricket after T20 World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand:

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates has confirmed that she will retire from international cricket after the upcoming T20 World Cup in June in England and Wales. She will bring curtains down on an illustrious career after 20 years, having made her debut for the White Ferns back in 2006 at the age of 18.

Bates recently made a comeback from a quadriceps injury and will be named in the 15-member World Cup squad at an announcement event at her former school, Otago Girls' High School, next Wednesday. She will depart with the squad for England for the ODI and T20I series in early May ahead of the World Cup.

Notably, New Zealand are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy for the first time in 2024 and Bates is keen on helping the team defend the title. "When I look back on the past 20-plus years, I can't quite believe how quickly the time has gone. I'm immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I've been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, team-mate, cricketer, and athlete for this team," she said.

"I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup. I'm going to give every ounce of my energy to this final quest, dedicating every minute to helping this team play the kind of cricket we, and our country, can be proud of," Bates added.

A look at Suzie Bates' storied career

As far as her international career is concerned, Suzie Bates made her debut in 2006 and is currently the leading run-scorer in Women's T20Is with 4717 runs. She is also the fourth highest run-scorer in ODIs with 5964 runs to her credit. Apart from cricket, Bates also represented New Zealand at the 2008 Olympics in Basketball.

"To my dear ones, my family, thank you for always being there. And to my partner, Scotty, and his boys: you've shared in all the highs and the lows that this great game has brought into my life. I would also like to pay special tribute to the staff and coaches who have given so much to women's cricket over many years, often with little recognition or reward," Bates said during her retirement announcement.

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