New Zealand Cricket announces Geoff Allot as the new chief executive after Scott Weenink's resignation

New Delhi:

In a major development for NZC (New Zealand Cricket), the board has come forward and appointed former pacer Geoff Allot as their new chief executive. The decision was made after Scott Weenink resigned from the post late last year. At 54 years old, Allot had his moments as a player.

His prime came at the 1999 World Cup, where he ended up as the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament, taking 20 scalps at 16.25 from nine games that he played in the tournament. Overall, he played a total of 10 Tests and 31 ODIs between 1996 and 2000.

It is worth noting that Allot’s governance and cricket management have been one of the biggest reasons for his appointment. Furthermore, Allot, after his playing career, served as a founding board member of the NZC Players Association in 2002 and was appointed General Manager of Cricket at NZC between 2008 and 2010. He will become NZC’s sixth CEO and will be looking to do some good in his tenure, with a major focus on unifying the board in the coming future.

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Allot gave his take on his appointment

With his appointment made official, Geoff Allot took centre stage and talked about how he has a deep connection with New Zealand Cricket; he also reflected on how he is looking forward to making the most of his time with the board as well.

"Having worn the silver fern as a player, served as general manager of cricket, and contributed for over eight years as a board director, I have a deep connection to this organisation and our game," Allott was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, players, staff, member associations, and our commercial partners to build strong relationships, foster a positive and constructive culture, and deliver outstanding results both on and off the field,” he added.

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