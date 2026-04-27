Delhi Capitals 8/6, hit record low against RCB in horrific start to IPL 2026 Delhi clash

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals were rocked hard by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, April 27. The RCB bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, jolted the DC line-up with some brilliant swing and seam movement early on.

The Capitals were reduced to just seven for the loss of the first five wickets with the two speedsters ripping through the hosts' batting line-up. They went down 8/6 soon, with both Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood sharing three wickets each.

There was a major threat for DC to get bowled out below the lowest IPL total, a 49 all-out of RCB. The Capitals managed to get to just 13/6 in the powerplay and ended up setting a few unwanted milestones.

DC go five down earliest in IPL, set lowest powerplay total

Meanwhile, DC were reeling down at 7/5 after 2.4 overs. This is now the earliest that a team has lost its first five wickets in an IPL innings, ESPNCricinfo reported. The Capitals ended up mustering only 13/6 in the first six overs, which is now the lowest powerplay total in an IPL innings. The previous lowest was the 14/2, set by Rajasthan Royals against the RCB in IPL 2009.

Lowest Powerplay (1-6 overs) totals in the IPL:

13/6 - DC vs RCB, Delhi, 2026*

14/2 - RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

14/3 - SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022

15/2 - CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2011

16/1 - CSK vs DD, Raipur, 2015

16/1 - CSK vs RCB, Chennai, 2019

DC bowled out for 75

Meanwhile, the Capitals were shot out for just 75 later. Hazlewood picked another wicket, while Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya took a wicket each. This is now DC's third-lowest total in IPL, after their 66 all-out against the Mumbai Indians in 2017 and 67 all-out against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2017.

The only saving grace for the Capitals was that they avoided the lowest IPL all-out total and also their lowest total. After being 8/6, David Miller and the SOS impact sub Abhishek Porel stitched a 35-run stand for the seventh wicket. While Miller was bounced out by Rasikh, Porel carried on a bit. He had a 19-run association for the eighth wicket with Kyle Jamieson before adding nine for the ninth with Kuldeep Yadav. His wicket was the final one to fall when Hazlewood cleaned him up. Porel's 30 was also the highest individual score in a scorecard where the top six combined for seven runs.

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