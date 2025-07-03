Nat Sciver-Brunt ruled out of 3rd T20I against India women due to injury, Tammy Beaumont named captain Tammy Beaumont, who made her T20I return through this series, will stand in for Nat Sciver-Brunt as captain for England in the must-win clash at the Oval. India are 2-0 ahead in the series with some fantastic all-round performances in the first two games.

London:

England will be without their regular skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, at least for the third T20I against India women at the Oval in London on Friday, July 4. England confirmed that Sciver-Brunt suffered a left groin injury during the second T20I and will be examined further to determine her participation in the Oval T20I. Veteran batter Tammy Beaumont, who made her T20I return through this series, will stand in for Sciver-Brunt as captain on Friday.

"Results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series, with the fourth T20I due to take place on Wednesday, July 9 at Old Trafford," an ECB release stated. All-rounder Maia Bouchier replaced Sciver-Brunt in the squad for the third T20I.

England need to win on Friday to keep the series alive, with India handing them a couple of shock defeats one after the other, first in Nottingham and then with a come-from-behind performance in Bristol in the second T20I. England improved on their fielding in the second T20I but dropped the ball, following the powerplay, as Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur stitched a match-winning stand of 93 runs for the fourth wicket.

England will need to find answers with both bat and ball to put pressure on India and take the series beyond the third T20I. Sciver-Brunt's absence will be a huge gap to fill for England and hence the likes of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beaumont and Amy Jones will have to come to the party.

On the other hand, India will be keen to seal the series at the Oval on Friday after a couple of commendable all-round efforts in the first two matches.

England Women squad for 3rd T20I: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield