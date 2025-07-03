Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's illustrious record as captain with double century Shubman Gill created history by scoring the highest individual total by an Indian away from home. The 25-year-old scored a terrific double century against England in the second Test at Edgbaston to break Virat Kohli's record.

Birmingham:

Shubman Gill set a new benchmark for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in an overseas Test match. He surpassed Virat Kohli’s previous record of 200 runs, which was set against the West Indies in Antigua in 2016. Gill achieved the feat with a brilliant double century against England at Edgbaston.

Notably, the 25-year-old was under tremendous pressure before arriving in England for the five-match series. He had an average of 14.66 in England, and there was immense criticism after being appointed as captain. Gill was dropped from the fourth Test against Australia and there were questions whether he had done enough overseas to be named the leader of the locker room.

In the ongoing series against England, Gill proved his worth with back-to-back centuries. In the first Test at Headingley, the youngster scored 147 runs in the first innings, and at Edgbaston, he played to his merit, scoring a dashing double century. It wasn’t easy for him in the middle, as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals at one point, but Gill held one end and built valuable partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to bail India out of any trouble.

Gill becomes sixth Indian captain to score double ton in Tests

Gill became the sixth Indian captain to score a double century in the longest format of the game. He joined the likes of MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - who has hit seven double centuries as captain.

Gill topples Sunil Gavaskar in another record

Gill now owns the record for the highest individual total by an Indian in England. Former cricketer Gavaskar held the record with 221 runs to his name, but Gill toppled with his historic knock at Edgbaston.

