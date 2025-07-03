Shubman Gill breaks record for highest individual score by India captain in Test cricket history Shubman Gill broke the record for most runs by an Indian captain in Test cricket history. Former captain Virat Kohli held the record with 254 runs to his name against South Africa in 2019. Gill toppled that against England at Edgbaston.

Birmingham:

Shubman Gill etched his name into the history books by registering the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli’s long-standing record. Kohli had set the benchmark with a magnificent 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019. However, Gill rewrote the record at Edgbaston with a sublime double century against England.

Gill arrived in England facing intense scrutiny. His Test average in the country was a modest 14.66, and critics questioned his elevation to captaincy, especially after being dropped for the fourth Test against Australia earlier this year. However, the young skipper has responded emphatically in the ongoing five-match series.

Following a composed 147 at Headingley, Gill produced a stunning innings at Edgbaston, anchoring India through challenging phases. With wickets falling around him, Gill held firm, stitching crucial partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to help India post a commanding total.

Gill breaks several other records

Gill also broke several other records during his time in the middle. He now holds the record for most runs by an Indian outside the subcontinent. Apart from that, he broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in England. Sunil Gavaskar held the record. The 25-year-old also became the second youngest captain after Graeme Smith to score over 250 runs in an innings.

India in driver’s seat

India are in the driver’s seat after a commendable batting performance in the first innings. The lower-middle failed to perform in the first Test and that was a concern. However, the batters delivered at Edgbaston, and now it needs to be seen if the bowlers live up to their potential. Especially, without Jasprit Bumrah in the mix.

Ahead of that, Gill will be hoping to reach 300 and become the third Indian and first India captain to reach the mark in Test cricket.

Also Read: