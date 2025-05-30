Mumbai Indians script history, register second-highest total in IPL playoffs history Mumbai Indians came in to bat first in the eliminator of the ongoing IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans, and the side posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest total in IPL playoffs history.

New Delhi:

The eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 30. The clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The five-time champions got off to an emphatic start to the first innings as openers Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow scored 81 and 47 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav added 33 runs on the board alongside Tilak Varma, who scored 25 runs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya went unbeaten on a score of 22 runs as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game. In doing so, MI went on to register the second highest total in IPL playoffs history, surpassing the total of 226 runs which was scored by Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2014.

Mumbai completely dominated Gujarat throughout the first innings, the side’s batting attack looked exceptional throughout the first innings as they posted the mammoth total onto the scoreboard.

As for GT, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore were the highest wicket takers for Gujarat with two wickets each to their names. Mohammed Siraj took one wicket as well. Aiming to chase down the target of 229 runs, Gujarat’s run chase got off to the worst of starts as skipper Shubman Gill was sent packing by Trent Boult in the very first over of the second innings on a score of one run.

It is worth noting that the winner of the clash between GT and MI will go on to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the competition. Punjab lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they made their way into their first IPL final in nine years