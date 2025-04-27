Mumbai Indians create history, become first team in IPL history to scale massive record with LSG win Mumbai Indians registered a cakewalk win over Lucknow Super Giants in their reverse fixture in the Indian Premier League 2025. MI have created history with this win in the Indian cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians have created history in their Indian Premier League with their win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede on Sunday, April 27. Led by a stellar all-around effort, MI steamrolled LSG by 54 runs to bag their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2025.

Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav put up strong batting performances, while Jasprit Bumrah and Co. starred with the ball as MI registered a big win over LSG. MI have now won their last five games in a row. This shoots them up from the fifth spot in the points table to the second spot. Meanwhile, LSG have now lost three of their last four IPL matches.

This is a record-breaking win for MI in the IPL. They have become the first team in the history of the tournament to win 150 matches in the tournament.

Most wins for a team in IPL history:

1 - Mumbai Indians: 150 wins

2 - Chennai Super Kings: 140 wins

3 - Kolkata Knight Riders: 134 wins

4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 129 wins

5 - Delhi Capitals: 121 wins

More to follow...