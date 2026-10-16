Smriti Mandhana reflects on leading India women, lays down the plan ahead of the Women's Champions Trophy

The Indian women’s team is hitting its peak; after winning the ODI World Cup 2025, the side has its eyes set at the Champions Trophy 2027. The inaugural edition of the Women’s Champions Trophy kicks off on February 14th, and the World Cup winners will hope to put in a strong showing, play some good cricket, and take the title.

Ahead of the tournament, star batter Smriti Mandhana will lead the Women in Blue after long-time captain Harmanpreet Kaur announced she will step down from the role.

Ahead of the competition, Mandhana took centre stage and talked about the idea of leading the Indian team and how proud she is to be named captain, and reflected on how big of a responsibility it is for her.

"Personally, it's a huge honour to represent a country where cricket is almost a religion. In a way, you always start playing cricket to play and win matches for India. Never thought of leading the team, but again, it's a big responsibility because when you step into this role, you have a job to do, you have to deliver,” Smriti Mandhana told JioStar.

“The first thing which comes to my mind is the professionalism around it and trying to have this team go about things like a well-oiled machine. Like, taking our training, power-hitting, fielding and professionalism one notch higher. And, of course, setting a culture,” she added.

Mandhana talked about Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership

Furthermore, Smriti Mandhana opened up on the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and how the Women in Blue succeeded under her captaincy, even winning the ODI World Cup in 2025.

"She's led India, she's the longest-serving captain, and has been such a great leader. So I'm sure that her experience, especially with a lot of youngsters coming into the team now, and the way she works towards the game, is going to be inspiring for a lot of people. And I hope they actually watch her, the way she goes about preparing for the game, and learn and take a lot of things from her,” Mandhana said.

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