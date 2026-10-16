Former India coach weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of NZ tour

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The Indian team will be touring the Black Caps. The two sides will meet across five T20Is, five ODI matches, and two Test matches. The two sides will look to put in their best effort in the multi-format series and play some good cricket.

Considering that it is a long tour, the Men in Blue will need their players in the best shape. One of the most important players on tour for India will be star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. One of the most revered players in world cricket, Bumrah’s performance will be key for India if they want to succeed.

Ahead of the series, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar took centre stage and talked about how the Indian team’s management has done a good job in managing Bumrah’s workload.

"Bumrah’s workload has been managed quite well leading into this series, which is the most important series if India has to qualify (for the WTC final). Because you would expect India to do well in the home series against Australia. But if India does not have a good and successful New Zealand series, then that generally will mean that India may very well be out of contention (in the WTC),” Bangar told the Hindustan Times.

"India has done well overseas, even in England, Australia and South Africa, but New Zealand has been a frontier which most teams have not conquered. So, I think that is going to be a motivating factor for this group of players. The thing is that generally they play to the dimensions really well; that is No. 1. No. 2, the wickets out there, they sort of take the spinners out of the equation,” he added.

India is currently in the middle of the West Indies series

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is currently in the middle of a T20I series against the West Indies. Out of five T20Is, the side has played four games so far, and the series is levelled at 2-2, with the Windies winning the fourth T20I of the series.

The two sides will meet each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the fifth T20I on October 17th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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