Abhishek Nayar reflects on Sanju Samson's form, backs him to do well against WI in Bengaluru

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides will meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17th. It is interesting to note that the series is currently tied at 2-2 with the West Indies winning the latest encounter between the two sides.

It is interesting to note that the Windies came in to bat first in the fourth T20I, and the side posted a total of 247 runs. Chasing down the target, India only managed to score 223 and lost the game by 24 runs.

Notably, India opened its innings in the fourth T20I with Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Continuing his form, Samson amassed 56 runs in 23 deliveries. Speaking on his performances, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar took centre stage and opened up on Samson’s showing and backed him to perform once more in the Bengaluru clash.

"It was a strategic call at the start, which was very good, where Sanju Samson took strike. After that, the way he was batting, it seemed like he was setting himself up for a big one because he was playing with control. The base was good, the head was steady, and it seemed like the dangerous Sanju was in his rhythm," Abhishek Nayar told JioStar.

"Unfortunately, he got out, but he will take this confidence into Bengaluru, and I feel this Indian team will be in a much better position when they come to bat in Bengaluru because a lot of the batters are in form. It's only a matter of them delivering together," Nayar observed.

India hope to clinch the series in Bengaluru

It is worth noting that the T20I series is currently tied at 2-2, with the West Indies winning the last encounter between the two sides. The upcoming game will have everything on the line, as the winner of the upcoming clash will clinch the series, and both sides will stay at the top of their game and get their hands on the clash and hopefully win the series as well.

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