Katie Zacharia out as White House press secretary after just 5 days, Trump asks her to 'reconsider'

Washington:

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is transitioning out of her role after a brief and turbulent tenure as US President Donald Trump's chief spokesperson, according to a person familiar with the matter. The development comes after Trump signalled on Friday that Zacharia's future in the position was uncertain, suggesting she reconsider the job barely a week after he announced her appointment on October 9.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for a rally in Georgia, Trump said he planned to discuss the matter with Zacharia after returning from his weekend travel. He also said he believed she had been treated unfairly by the media. "I told her, I think you're better off being happy," Trump said. "Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider."

Trump added that he had asked Zacharia whether she needed to continue in a role that exposed her to sustained criticism. He said he wanted her to have a good life and described the media scrutiny as being "brutalised by the media". The president said he would make a final determination after returning from his travels. Asked who might replace Zacharia, he said several people were interested in the position.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Zacharia was transitioning out of the role but was granted anonymity because the personnel decision had not yet been made public. Zacharia did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the White House offered no immediate statement.

Briefing performance draws scrutiny

Zacharia's short tenure was marked by questions about her performance during her first official press briefing on Tuesday. The briefing lasted around 14 minutes, during which she took questions from three reporters, all representing conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets.

Her delivery drew criticism, with observers pointing to halting remarks as she discussed Trump's record and accomplishments. Zacharia later said she had wanted to keep the briefing short to ensure the president had enough time for his own question-and-answer session with reporters. She also said she had not been fully briefed by White House staff beforehand.

After the briefing, Zacharia travelled with Trump to rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana on Wednesday and Thursday. However, she did not hold any further press briefings during the trips. During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Friday, Zacharia was asked whether she had Trump's confidence. She replied that she hoped to build the trust and confidence of those around her but did not say when she would next brief reporters.

Questions over professional credentials

Zacharia also faced scrutiny over her previous descriptions of herself as a lawyer while appearing as a commentator on conservative television outlets. A graduate of Pepperdine University law school, she had drawn criticism over her use of the title despite not having passed a bar examination or otherwise being credentialed to practise law in the United States.

Zacharia defended her use of the term, saying it was appropriate when she was providing legal analysis. She also said she had worked as a lawyer in China. On Friday, she told Fox News that she had not been asked about passing the bar examination before taking up the press secretary role. Trump subsequently pointed out that she had been hired as a White House spokesperson, not as an attorney.

From Trump Media to the White House

Before joining the White House, Zacharia worked in communications for Trump Media, the company that oversees Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. She had also briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's second administration. Trump announced her appointment on October 9, naming her as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, who became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary and had been part of Trump's inner circle for years.

The uncertainty surrounding Zacharia's departure has drawn comparisons with some of the short-lived appointments during Trump's first administration.

(With input from AP)

Also read:

Trump weighs using 'mother of all bombs' against Iran: What does the US aim to achieve?