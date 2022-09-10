MS Dhoni’s graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ relaunched as comic book

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s the highly-acclaimed graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ is set to be launched in a comic format after an announcement was made. The graphic novel launched earlier in the year saw Dhoni fight against strange creatures and can attract a huge fanbase of Dhoni that can be seen in a new avatar.

The graphic novel, written by author Ramesh Thamilmani, has been recreated by a renowned comic seller with "new character designs, artwork, and creative elements, revolutionising the Indian online comic space".

"It is great to see all the hard work come to life in 'Atharva: The Origin'. The comic has captured the essence of our story well in its comic adaptation. The readers are in for an amazing adventure," said Dhoni in a statement.

What is Atharva: The Origin?

The novel is touted as India’s first three-dimensional graphic novel with a realistic visual interpretation of about 150 scenes. Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as a mythological superhero on the cover of the novel.

Set in a 'very young Earth' and in a time long forgotten, the book chronicles the adventures of the titular protagonist, a seasoned warrior, who sets out on a long journey where he encounters strange creatures and discovers magnificent lands – a true treat for the soul and the senses.

With a star like MS Dhoni as the protagonist and a stellar storyline, 'Atharva: The Origin' will redefine the fantasy genre in India.

Rajnikanth’s presence in launch ceremony

In February of this year, actor Rajinikanth released the first copy of the MS Dhoni’s new-age graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’. The makers of Atharva: The Origin unveiled the front cover of the book, in which MS Dhoni was seen in a totally distinct look than that of the previous look seen in the motion poster that came out earlier this month.

