'Important to qualify, if not...': Dhoni pragmatic about CSK's qualification chances in IPL 2025 after MI loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni said that his side will try to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the IPL, but he was aware that it would be difficult, given the team's current state after the Men in Yellow suffered their sixth loss of the season against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. Dhoni was disappointed with the lack of intent and big shots in the middle-overs that denied CSK pushing for a par score at the Wankhede Stadium as the hosts chased down 177 with 26 balls to spare.

"With all the games in front of us that we are supposed to win, we will just take it one game at a time," Dhoni said after defeat against the Mumbai Indians while being forward-looking. "And if we lose a few, what will be important for us to get the right combination for next year. Dhoni was pragmatic enough to say that if they don't qualify this year, it will be key for them to figure out their best XI and then build the squad for the next season.

"We don't want too many players getting changed. So, I think what will be important is to try and qualify. But if not, get a secured eleven for the next year and come back strong.

"What we need to realise is that we are successful if we play good cricket. At the same time, if we're not playing good cricket, what is important is not to get too emotional about it. But at the same time, you want to be practical. So, there have been instances, one of the seasons, I think 2020, which was not great for us.

"But we need to see whether we are playing the right form of cricket. Whether we are applying ourselves, trying to put the amount of runs on the board that's what is needed for the bowlers to save. So, those are the question marks that we have got," Dhoni added.

CSK got off to yet another watchful start by the openers before the debutant Ayush Mhatre infused some much-needed momentum with a quickfire 32 at No 3. However, the slow rebuilding phase with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube not being able to hit at will at the start of their partnership didn't let CSK push for that score of 190-200, which was crucial for the visitors to put pressure on the Mumbai Indians with the ball.

With Dewald Brevis, Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre coming in, CSK are starting to look ahead in terms of personnel and hope that the youngsters can deliver in the upcoming seasons, as they look to end this season on a high.