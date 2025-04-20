IPL points table after MI vs CSK and PBKS vs RCB matches, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard Mumbai Indians have now won four matches out of eight played in the Indian Premier League 2025. MI have moved to the sixth place in the points table after their win over Chennai Super Kings. Here are the updated IPL 2025 points table after the MI vs CSK and PBKS vs RCB matches.

Mumbai Indians completed their revenge of losing to Chennai Super Kings in their first fixture in the Indian Premier League 2025 as they defeated the MS Dhoni-led outfit in the reverse fixture in Mumbai. MI outclassed CSk for the first time in IPL after 1074 days. Their previous win over the Super Kings was on 12th May 2022. In the previous match of the Sunday double header, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in their reverse fixture in Mullanpur.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav starred for Mumbai in their clash against CSK at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit slammed 76, his first fifty of the season, while SKY made 68 as MI made short work of CSK's 177-run target, chasing it down in 15.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's half centuries guided RCB mow down 158 against Punjab at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Following the two matches, there are some changes in the IPL 2025 points table. RCB have entered into the top four of the points table with their win over PBKS, who have moved a spot down to fourth. MI have moved to sixth in the standings, while CSK remain on 10th.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 +0.984 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 +0.589 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0 0 +0.472 4 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 +0.177 5 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 +0.088 6 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 0 0 +0.483 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 +0.547 8 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 -0.633 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 -1.217 10 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 -1.392

Orange cap list

Nicholas Pooran leads the orange cap list, having scored 368 runs in eight matches this season. He is being closely followed by Sai Sudharsan, who has 365 runs to his name in seven matches.

Purple cap list

Prasidh Krishna continues to lead the race for the purple cap with 14 wickets to his name from 7 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is second with 12 scalps from as many matches.