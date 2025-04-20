Rohit Sharma goes past Shikhar Dhawan, becomes second-leading run-scorer in IPL history Rohit Sharma surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-leading run-scorer in IPL history. Virat Kohli with 8326 runs to his name, remains on the top of the list. Meanwhile, courtesy of Rohit's knock, MI defeated CSK at Wankhede.

Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma, who was subjected to immense criticism for poor form in the ongoing IPL 2025, returned back to his absolute best in the blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings. The former captain smacked an unbeaten 76 runs off 45 balls to win the game for Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav gave him the perfect support, scoring 68* runs off 30 balls as Mumbai won the match by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, with his 76-run knock, Rohit now surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-leading run-scorer in IPL history. The 37-year-old has 6786 runs to his name in the cash-rich league, while Dhawan made 6769. Virat Kohli meanwhile on top of the table with 8326 runs to his name.

Mumbai move sixth on points table

Win a scintillating win over Chennai, Mumbai moved to number 10 on the points table. They had a cracking start to the match, and credit goes to the entire team as their fielding standard kept the visitors in check. The MS Dhoni-led side once again produced a poor batting performance and that ultimately that cost them the match.

The openers struggled heavily, and the trend continued for a while before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube scored a half-century each. Nevertheless, they arrived at the party late and that forced CSK to post only 176 runs on the board. For Mumbai, it turned out to be a cakewalk, having chased it down under 16 overs.

Openers Rohit and Ryan Rickelton were given the freedom to express and they gave the perfect start. After the South Africa international departed for 24 runs, Rohit and Suryakumar took over and played some fantastic cricket. With the win, Mumbai moved to number six on the points table, while CSK remain at the bottom of the table.