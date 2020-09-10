MS Dhoni possessed quality of both Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin as captain: Rashid Latif

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni (left) with Sourav Ganguly in a file photo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif heaped praises MS Dhoni, who recently retired as the most successful skipper in all three formats, saying he was a great motivator to young players, which subsequently led him to three World Cup triumphs.

“Dhoni won three world titles which no captain has ever done. Leaders like Dhoni took risks to take the team forward, he motivated young players. He tried to mould cricketers according to his character. Captains like this instil self-confidence in players,” Latif said in a YouTube show called Caught Behind.

The 51-year-old former Pak cricketer, who played 37 international Tests and166 ODIs, said Dhoni had a strong leader in Sourav Ganguly during his formative years in international cricket. Rashid feels Ganguly instilled his mindset and leadership qualities into the wicketkeeping icon.

“Then if you have a look at Dhoni’s career, it depended somewhat on Ganguly. The kind of mindset and leadership qualities Ganguly had was in-born,” Latif said.

Latif further added that Dhoni was someone who possessed the qualities of both former captains Mohammed Azharuddin and Ganguly as captain and was phenomenal with his own unorthodox style.

“Mohammad Azharuddin made Ganguly. And Dhoni combined both of their qualities and created his own style according to modern-day cricket. He got the match-winning belief in the team, developed that culture in the team, instilled that winning mindset,” he said.

Rashid further said that Azharrudin did the same for Sourav Ganguly as the latter did for Dhoni before Azhar’s unceremonious departure due to the infamous 1999 match-fixing scandal. Latif said Azharuddin was pivotal in helping a young Ganguly, who achieved stardom after his Lords’ century in 1996, develop into a captain.

Rashid further said that Azharrudin did the same for Sourav Ganguly as the latter did for Dhoni before Azhar’s unceremonious departure due to the infamous 1999 match-fixing scandal.

Latif said Azharuddin was pivotal in helping a young Ganguly, who achieved stardom after his Lords’ century in 1996, develop into a captain. Azharuddin led Ganguly in 12 Tests and 53 ODIs during his captaincy spell.

“I respect Mohammad Azharuddin a lot. He served Indian cricket for a long time and left someone like Sourav Ganguly. Azharuddin played a great role in developing Ganguly as a captain. Greats like Sachin and Dravid played under Ganguly,” Latif concluded.

