Morne Morkel provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel recently came forward and provided a crucial injury update on the likes of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma ahead of India's upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; Team India locks horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament for a shot at the title. It is worth noting that India has been unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup so far, and they will be hoping to maintain their run in the upcoming final as well.

The side recently defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the competition, in a game that went into the super over. Team India registered a win after limiting Sri Lanka to just two runs in the super over. One of the biggest moments from the game: there were a few fitness concerns for India as all-rounder Hardik Pandya went off the field after bowling just one over against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma also went off the field, with Tilak Varma limping as well. With India set to take on Pakistan in the final, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel took centre stage and provided an update on the fitness of Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

"Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, I know, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll take a call on that. But, both of them were just down with cramps during the game. Abhishek is fine,” Morkel said in the post-match press conference.

Morkel opened up on India’s performance in the powerplays

Furthermore, Morkel talked about how team India has been performing in the powerplays of the ongoing Asia Cup. Morkel talked about how the Indian bowlers have fared in the powerplays so far and what they can do to improve.

"If you look at the trend of the tournament over here, it's almost like after 10 overs the scoring rate slows down. The new ball is almost coming on nicely. The margin for error is quite small with the new ball. As a bowling attack, we want to go that aggressive route and get wickets. There hasn't been a lot of swing upfront," Morkel said.

