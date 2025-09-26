Abhishek Sharma breaks T20 Asia Cup record, leaves behind Virat Kohli, Mohammad Rizwan Abhishek Sharma broke Mohammad Rizwan’s record for most runs in a single T20 Asia Cup edition, surpassing 281 runs with a six off Dushmantha Chameera. The 25-year-old has scored consecutive fifties vs Pakistan and Bangladesh and is in sensational form.

Dubai:

Abhishek Sharma has etched his name in the record books by surpassing Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. In the 2022 edition, Rizwan amassed 281 runs in six matches for Pakistan, while Kohli followed closely with 276 runs in five games. However, in the ongoing 2025 edition, Abhishek has gone one step further, breaking Rizwan’s record in emphatic fashion.

The 25-year-old reached the milestone in style, launching a massive six off Dushmantha Chameera in just the fifth over of the game. It was a fitting way to bring up the record, showcasing the kind of explosive form he has been in throughout the tournament.

Abhishek’s consistency has been a major highlight of India’s campaign. He has already hammered back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh and looks well on track to notch up a third consecutive fifty. His aggressive approach at the top of the order has given India a flying start in almost every match and has made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Shubman Gill departs early

Opener Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold in the Asia Cup. He has produced moments of brilliance in the middle, but failed to capitalise on the opportunities. In the match against Sri Lanka, he has made four runs off three balls as Maheesh Theekshana sent him packing following a brilliant catch off his own bowling.

Meanwhile, despite losing his opening partner early, Abhishek didn’t change his game plan and kept up with the momentum in the powerplay.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarty

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara