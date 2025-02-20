Mohammed Shami breaks Mitchell Starc's world record with 200th ODI wicket Mohammed Shami claimed his 200th ODI wicket in India's opening Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai. He needed three wickets to complete the milestone and achieved the milestone in the 43rd over by dismissing Jaker Ali.

Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the second-joint fastest bowler to claim 200 ODI wickets. Shami surpassed Trent Boult's record of 107 matches, achieving the feat in 104 games. He shares the second spot with former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc remains the fastest to 200 ODI wickets, having reached the milestone in 102 matches.

Meanwhile, Shami broke Starc’s world record by taking the fewest balls to clinch 200 ODI wickets. The Bengal pacer achieved the landmark in 5126 deliveries while Starc completed the milestone in 5240 balls. Shaqlain stands third on the list and was the quickest of his time as he clinched 200 ODI wickets in 5451 deliveries.

Players Balls taken Mohammed Shami 5126 Mitchell Starc 5240 Shaqlain Mushtaq 5451 Brett Lee 5640 Trent Boult 5783

Needing three wickets to reach the mark, Shami delivered a devastating performance against Bangladesh, dismissing Soumya Sarkar, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in his first spell before returning to send Jaker Ali back to the pavilion. He departed after scoring 68 runs off 114 deliveries.

More to Follow..