Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim included as PCB announces players for fitness camp with army

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir

After reversing their retirement decision, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been named in the Pakistan team's fitness camp with the army, PCB confirmed on Monday. The camp will be held at Kakul, Abbottabad from March 26 to April 8 and will act as preparations for the team ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, Ireland and England and also ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announces that 29 players will undergo a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad. The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies," the PCB wrote in a statement.

The Board aims to focus on team building and "enhance the physical and mental strength of the players". "Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field," it added.

The list of 29 players include also include UAE's Pakistan-born Usman Khan, who set the recently concluded PSL on fire. It also features Haris Rauf, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. His central contract has also been reinstated by the Pakistan Board.

List of players for training camp:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir