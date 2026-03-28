Mitchell Starc slams media speculation, shares update on joining DC for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc blasted at media narratives, informing that he is currently managing shoulder and elbow injuries. Earlier, head coach Hemang Badani, in a press conference, shared that the veteran is training in the nets back home but unless Cricket Australia gives NOC, he won’t be able to join the squad.

However, his absence has drawn attention, particularly with fellow Australian quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood already linking up with their respective IPL sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite dealing with their own fitness concerns. Starc’s absence, in contrast, has prompted scrutiny over both his fitness and intent.

It surely upset the fans, who called the pacer out on social media. Sections of the media have also floated multiple theories to explain his absence, including suggestions tied to the franchise’s decision not to sign his wife, Alyssa Healy, for the 2026 Women’s Premier League.

On Saturday, Starc Starc such narratives and offered clarity on his physical condition. He acknowledged that the severity of the injury was not fully apparent during the Australian summer, raising the possibility that it worsened over time.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the A extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me,” Starc’s statement read.

Remain committed to join DC: Starc

Despite the setback, Starc maintained that his priority remains a return to action. He is understood to be in regular communication with the Capitals’ management, working towards regaining fitness and joining the squad at the earliest opportunity.

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap,” he added.

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