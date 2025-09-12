Mike Hesson opens up on IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash, says 'we are well aware of challenge' Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has commentated on India vs Pakistan matches, but he has never been involved directly with any teams. He will experience the hype and pressure of the marquee clash for the first time while sitting in the Pakistan dressing room on Sunday.

Dubai:

There is always a lot of hype around the India vs Pakistan clash across any cricket tournament. The arch-rivals are set to face each other again on Sunday (September 14) for the first time since the border tensions escalated following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this year. This will also be the first time that Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson will experience the hype and the pressure of the marquee clash.

He was inevitably asked about the same in the press conference ahead of Pakistan's clash against Oman. Responding to the same, Hesson stated that he is excited to be in the change room for the first time but also maintained the importance of being focused on the job at hand.

"Look I've certainly watched many games from afar with other teams or while commentating. Being part of a highly-charged event is going to be exciting. From my perspective, just like anytime you enter the final of a world event or whatever, it is about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That will be no different," Hesson said.

We know India are hugely confident, says Mike Hesson

Moreover, Mike Hesson is also aware of the task at hand come Sunday as beating a full-strength Indian team will not be easy for Pakistan. The men in blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, started their campaign also on a high, thrashing the UAE by nine wickets in the match that lasted only 106 balls.

"We know India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so. But we are very much focused on improving as a team day-by-day and not getting ahead of ourselves. We are well aware of the challenge of the task ahead and we are certainly looking forward to it," the Pakistan head coach added.

