Michael Vaughan predicts match in which Joe Root could break Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious Test runs record Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently came forward and predicted the game in which star England batter Joe Root could go on to break former India batter Sachin Tendulkar's Test runs record of 15,921 runs.

MANCHESTER:

Star England batter Joe Root is rapidly approaching history, consistently notching up runs in the longest format of the game. The 34-year-old has surpassed the likes of Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis and is now the second-highest run getter in the history of Test cricket.

It is worth noting that Root currently sits on 13,409 runs in the longest format, only behind the legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 15,921 runs to his name in Test cricket. With Root now chasing Tendulkar’s record, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took centre stage and predicted the game where Root could break Tendulkar’s Test runs record.

"I think he will catch up with Sachin. He is 2500 runs away. As long as he doesn't get a bad injury. If he continues to go at the rate that he's been at in the last two or three years, I think it'll be the 4th Test against Australia in 2027, Pat Cummins will just bowl to him on his hips and he'll go thank you very much, and he'll go past Sachin. I think he's got the game, he's got the enthusiasm. He's 34. Sachin played till he was 40," he said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan branded Root as the driving force in England side

Root was exceptional for England against India in the first innings of the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Scoring 150 runs in 248 deliveries, Root propelled England to a big total in the first innings. Speaking of his role in the side, Michael Vaughan opined that every side needs a youngster who is the driving force in the side, and at 34 years old, Root is still that youngster.

"You always need a youngster to come into the team every now and again to bring that enthusiasm. The senior pros, we always get cynical that they're on the road. A youngster comes in and reminds you why you play the game. Joe Root is still that youngster. He is driving this team with enthusiasm," Vaughan said.