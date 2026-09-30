Rohit Sharma reveals Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious celebration advice for century against West Indies

Guwahati:

Senior India cricketer Rohit Sharma smacked his 35th ODI century in the second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. He arrived to the series under tremendous pressure regarding his future and after 32 in the first ODI, the conversation only multiplied. He had to prove his mettle soon and in Guwahati, the cricketer rose to the occasion to smack a 72-ball ton.

Interestingly, Rohit marked his hundred with a hopping jog and a punch in the air. After the game, he was asked about the celebration but the Mumbai batter made it clear that he had no intention of explaining it and wants to keep it private. Eventually, he went on to speak about his historic 255-run partnership with Shubman Gill, which is the second-highest by an opening pair as India chased 406 runs with 39 balls remaining.

“I'll keep that celebration to myself. Some things are just meant to be with you, and it's not to be shared. So that was for me. The wicket was good, we just wanted to continue batting. We were not thinking about the scoreboard. We were trying to play the merit of the ball. We were trying to stitch a partnership. Gill was fantastic on the other end. He was in control of his batting. To see him stay not out was fantastic to see as well. It comes down to concentration," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

What was Jadeja’s advice?

Soon after lauding Gill for his double century, Rohit hilariously mentioned Ravindra Jadeja’s suggestion for his celebration. He narrated that the all-rounder asked him to slide and jump, but that was was something that Rohit was never going to do.

“[Jadeja] wanted me to slide and jump and celebrate, but after fifty overs of fielding and batting so much, I was never going to do that," Rohit said.

Rohit also said the partnership with Gill was built around concentrating on each delivery rather than the size of the target. He also pointed to the responsibility placed on the top order after West Indies posted a huge total.

“You have to keep telling yourself to not throw it away. I wanted to use my experience. We knew the pitch was good and we needed big runs from the top order, and that's exactly what happened, and we had a very good partnership at the top, and it pretty much sealed the game for us,” Rohit added.

Also Read:

India register second-highest chase in ODI history as Shubman Gill hits 224* and Rohit smacks ton