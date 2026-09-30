Rohit Sharma bridges gap with Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries with ton against West Indies in Guwahati

Guwahati:

Rohit Sharma has been subjected to immense media scrutiny since the ODI series against Australia in 2025. Many reports claimed that it could be his final assignment in international cricket, but the Mumbai batter has proved his value time and again and earned the trust of the BCCI officials and the selectors.

Ahead of the series against West Indies, there were once again talks about Rohit’s struggling form and consistency. However, in both matches so far, the cricketer has proved his mettle. In the first ODI, he helped India start strong with the bat and in the second, he completely stole the show, scoring a 72- ball century.

Meanwhile, it was Rohit’s second ton in the last three ODIs. He dominated the proceedings from the onset, hitting a half-century in 32 balls. During which, the cricketer also hit four maximums and with that, the veteran became the first cricketer ever to hit 200 ODI sixes at home.

Overall, it was Rohit’s 35th century in ODI cricket. He stands third on the list of most centuries in the format, as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar own the top two spots. Kohli has hit 55 tons in ODIs, while Sachin remains second with 49. With the century, Rohit has bridged the gap with the former cricketer, as he is now 14 shy of breaking the maestro’s record.

Most centuries in ODIs:

Player Centuries Virat Kohli 55 Sachin Tendulkar 49 Rohit Sharma 35 Ricky Ponting 30 Sanath Jayasuriya 28

Meanwhile, Rohit was dropped by Keacy Carty when he was batting on 84. The extra lifeline helped Rohit cross the line in the 26th over of the innings.

Gill smacks century in 62 balls

India captain Shubman Gill also produced a stunning knock, scoring a 62-ball century. He took some time to settle down and once he did, the Indian captain looked ruthless as he hit 11 boundaries and five sixes to his way to the three-figure mark.

Alongside Rohit, he stitched a partnership of over 200 runs and that completely took West Indies out of the contention. They would hope for a miracle to script a comeback and remain in the hunt, but with Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul still to come, India should be comfortable in getting the job done.

Also Read:

Shubman Gill continues red-hot form, smacks 11th ODI century in mammoth run-chase against WI