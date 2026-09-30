Shubman Gill smacks fastest double century in ODI history, only second to Rohit Sharma in most 200s

Guwahati:

India captain Shubman Gill etched his name in ODI history by becoming only the second cricketer to score two double centuries in the format. The 27-year-old had registered his maiden ODI double ton against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023 before achieving the feat again against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Chasing a mammoth target of 406 runs, the captain led from the front, scoring a 62-ball century. Alongside veteran Rohit Sharma, the duo stitched a partnership of 255 runs, which is the second-highest by an Indian opening pair in history. Their stand broke after Rohit departed for 101 runs off 75 balls. However, the dismissal didn’t alter Gill’s attacking plan, who went on to reach the milestone in 117 balls.

Rohit is currently the only cricketer to hit three double centuries in the format, having hit two against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2017 and one against Australia in 2013. Gill will certainly look to join the club and may even break it in the future, as the Punjab cricketer is in tremendous form at the moment in ODI cricket.

Gill breaks Ishan Kishan’s record

Gill broke Ishan Kishan’s record for the fastest 150 runs in ODI cricket. The keeper-batter smacked 150 in 103 balls against Bangladesh in 2022. Gill managed to reach it in just 89 balls against West Indies. He looked in sublime touch from the outset and the visitors never looked like they had a plan to stop the juggernaut.

Meanwhile, after Rohit departed, Gill stitched a 35-ball 65-run partnership with Virat Kohli. The veteran looked in fine touch as well, coming off a century, but failed to keep up with the momentum. He made 29 runs off 19 balls and got out while attempting to clear the ropes in the third-man region. Sherfane Rutherford claimed a fine catch to end his stay in the middle.

Gill, in the meantime, got India closer to the target. It will be their highest successful chase in ODIs and the second-highest overall. South Africa’s iconic 435-run chase against Australia remains on top of the list.

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