First-time ever! India vs West Indies 2nd ODI creates history with Rohit Sharma's century

India and the West Indies took on each other in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on September 30th. The clash saw the West Indies coming in to bat first, and thanks to centuries by John Campbell, Amir Jangoo, and Shai Hope, they hit a century each as the West Indies posted a mammoth total of 405 runs in the first innings.

With the Indian team coming out to chase down the target, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put forth marvellous performances. Both Rohit and Gill completed their centuries, and with the Indian openers scoring a ton each, the clash between the two sides became the first instance of an ODI game witnessing five centuries in one game.

Never before in the history of ODI cricket, five individual centuries were scored in a single game, and the clash between India and the West Indies immortalised itself in history with some spectacular performances with the bat.

Shubman Gill crosses the 150-run mark

Leading from the front, Shubman Gill continued his onslaught in the clash, crossing the 150-run mark and working his way towards a double century. It is interesting to note that Gill has been in a sublime form of late. The star batter scored a ton in the first ODI of the series as well, helping India chase down the target alongside Virat Kohli in Thiruvananthapuram.

Notably, Gill was on a score of 177* runs in 105 deliveries by the 34th over, powering his way towards the 200. With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the Indian team will need Gill at his best. The star skipper will need to be at the top of his game like he has been if India are looking to get their hands on the World Cup.

It could be interesting to see if Gill manages to maintain his form in ODI cricket and how he fares in the World Cup as the Men in Blue travel to South Africa for the tournament in the latter stages of 2027.

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Rohit Sharma bridges gap with Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries with ton against West Indies in Guwahati