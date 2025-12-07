Michael Rae gets maiden call-up after injuries plague New Zealand camp ahead of second Test against WI With New Zealand all set to take on the West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) came forward and announced the call-up of 30-year-old Michael Rae for the upcoming clash against the Windies.

New Delhi:

New Zealand and the West Indies are all set to take on each other in the second Test of the ongoing series. The two sides will lock horns in the second Test from December 10 in Wellington, and ahead of the second Test, the Kiwis have been hit with a major roadblock.

Both Matt Henry and Nathan Smith sustained injuries in the first Test in Christchurch, which sees the side announce some changes to their squad for the second Test. Uncapped pacer Michael Rae has been handed his maiden call-up to the Black Caps following the injuries.

Rae and Blair Tickner will be in contention to make the playing XI after the injuries have thinned down the side’s pace attack quite a lot. Speaking of Rae, the 30-year-old recently featured in the second round of the Plunket Shield for Canterbury and took 3 for 65 in the first innings, and he will hope to have a similar impact if he is included in the starting XI for the upcoming second Test of the series.

How has Michael Rae fared in domestic cricket?

30-year-old Michael Rae has played a total of 69 first-class matches, taking 205 wickets at an average of 33.06, including three five-wicket hauls. Furthermore, he also has experience playing cricket outside of New Zealand, having played for Warwickshire in county cricket, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 30.28.

Furthermore, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) has been monitoring the progress of Kyle Jamieson, who recently made his return to the Plunket Shield for the ongoing round.

"I'd say he's doubtful [for red-ball cricket] given he is going through more of a white-ball stepping stone over in club cricket in Melbourne. Just to get him some cricket on grass, good facilities, and a good training environment around him, which he's got over there with a contact we had internally here. Speaking to Ben the other day, I know that he's feeling really good about his bowling but the Test series will be a bridge too far for sure,” New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: