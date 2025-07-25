Michael Bracewell announced as injured Glenn Phillips’ replacement for first Zimbabwe Test New Zealand Cricket announced that star all-rounder Michael Bracewell will be coming into the side as the replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the first Test of the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

New Delhi:

In a major development for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the side’s star all-rounder, Michael Bracewell, has been brought into New Zealand’s squad for the first Test against Zimbabwe. It is worth noting that the Black Caps will take on Zimbabwe across two Test matches, with the first Test scheduled to begin on July 30 and the second Test scheduled to begin on August 7.

Interestingly, Bracewell has been included in the squad in the place of Glenn Phillips, who is out injured. Notably, Phillips was earlier ruled out of the tour due to a right groin injury he picked up during the final of Major League Cricket.

Furthermore, it is also notable that Michael Bracewell was initially not available for the two-game series against Zimbabwe due to his commitments for Southern Brave in The Hundred, but he is present in Zimbabwe as part of the T20I squad, and New Zealand’s head coach best saw it fit to include Bracewell in place of Phillips.

Rob Walter opened up on Bracewell’s inclusion

With Bracewell coming into the squad, New Zealand’s head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about how Bracewell was the like-for-like replacement for Glenn Phillips. Furthermore, Bracewell will be rejoining Southern Brave for The Hundred after the conclusion of the first Test.

"Glenn's injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement, Michael's experience and skillset will be a great asset and allows us to keep the same balance of the team. Given he's here with the T20 squad and his availability aligned for the first Test, we're using the opportunity to include him in the squad,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We'll get through the first Test and then we'll make a decision whether we'll replace him for the second Test,” he added.

Also Read;