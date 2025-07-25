AB de Villiers turns back the clock, smashes 41-ball century against England Champions Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, representing South Africa Champions in the ongoing WCL 2025 was excellent against England Champions, scoring a 41-ball century, he led his side to a brilliant win.

Game 8 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 saw England Champions taking on South Africa Champions. The two sides locked horns at Grace Road, Leicester, on July 24, and the game began with the England champions coming in to bat first.

Through a joint effort from the batting attack, England Champions managed to post a total of 152 runs in the first innings of the game. One of the biggest highlights of the game came in the second innings through the exceptional knock of South Africa Champions opener AB de Villiers.

It is worth noting that SA Champions opened their innings with Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers coming out to bat. Where Amla scored 29* runs in 25 deliveries, De Villiers went on to put in an exceptional performance. The star batter demolished the England Champions’ bowling attack and amassed 116* runs in 51 deliveries. In classic De Villiers fashion, the former Proteas star turned back the clock and led his side to a win.

South Africa Champions claim top spot in standings

Speaking of the game, England Champions opened their innings with P. Mustard and Ravi Bopara scoring 39 and 7 runs, respectively. Moeen Ali added 10 runs on the board, alongside Samit Patel, who scored 24 runs in 16 deliveries. Eoin Morgan added 20 runs alongside T. Ambrose, who went unbeaten on a score of 19.

England Champions posted 152 runs in the first innings. Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir were the highest wicket takers for the South Africa champions, with two wickets each to their names. Olivier and Chris Morris took one wicket each as well.

Furthermore, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers led SA Champions to a comfortable win. It is worth noting that this was the side’s third win in three matches. They occupy the top spot in the standings and will hope for more of the same in the upcoming matches.

