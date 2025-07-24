Anshul Kamboj claims first Test wicket as Ben Duckett falls short of century: Watch Anshul Kamboj claimed his maiden Test wicket, dismissing Ben Duckett for 94 runs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. He had a rough start to his international career, but the wicket might give him plenty of confidence.

MANCHESTER:

Pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed his first Test wicket, dismissing Ben Duckett in the third session of Day 2 of the fourth Test between England and India. The hosts had a fantastic start with the bat, as openers Zak Crawley and Duckett laid a foundation with a blistering partnership of 166 runs. Crawley, who had a subpar series so far, got going before departing for 84 runs. Ravindra Jadeja got the better of him.

Soon after that, Duckett departed for 94 runs off 100 balls. Kamboj had a rough start to the day, but managed to pick up the prized wicket of Duckett. The 30-year-old was taking the game out of India’s reach, and that’s when Kamboj gave the breakthrough. Notably, the England opener edged one to keeper Dhruv Jurel, who picked up a simple catch. In the meantime, Kamboj was elated but he still has plenty left to do.

India post 358 runs in first innings

What was once thought to be a good score turned out not to be. Courtesy of a half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant, India posted 358 runs in the first innings. The wicket that assisted the England bowlers well turned out to be a nightmare for the Shubman Gill-led side as England scored freely. The Indian bowlers couldn’t pose any threat and England pretty easily held the grip of the match.

The hosts were reduced to 197/2 at one stage but India couldn’t keep up with the momentum. England toppled the 200-run barrier and kept the scoreboard ticking. The visitors desperately need wickets, else the game can quickly slip out of their hands. Day 3 holds importance, but as things stand, the Ben Stokes-led side will be hoping for a healthy lead in the first innings.