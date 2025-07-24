Crawley, Duckett make Indian bowlers toil hard as England take ascendence in Manchester after Stokes' fifer England trail by just 133 runs at the end of the second day's play against India after openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put the bad balls away and kept Indian bowlers at bay to stitch a massive 166-run opening partnership. Earlier, India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings.

MANCHESTER:

Some erratic bowling and field changes from India meant that England were on top at the end of the second day's play in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put the bad balls away and managed to score off the good ones as well, which were very few, especially on either side of the tea break, as the Bazball hit India like a truck for the first time in the series. India added 94 runs for their last six wickets and 358 felt like a middling score until England batted.

The England openers made it look like 100 under par as they got off to a quick start, and some wayward bowling didn't help India either. There were passages of some good bowling to start with but the lack of sustained pressure and increased frequency of ball giving room to both Crawley and Duckett played into the England openers' hands and they made merry. Crawley understandably took some time getting into his innings but Duckett was off in a flash.

Duckett raced off to a 46-ball half-century as England were chopping off runs from the trail without any sort of discomfort. Soon, Crawley also brought up his fifty and the Indian captain and bowlers were running out of ideas. As Crawley started going after the bowlers now, it looked all doom and gloom for India