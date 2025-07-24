Hulk Hogan, WWE icon, dies at 71 following cardiac arrest at Florida home Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Florida home. A WWE icon, Hogan revolutionised wrestling, starred in films, and led the NWO. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

cleveland:

Wrestling legend and pop culture icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. Emergency responders were dispatched to his Clearwater residence early Thursday morning following a reported cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical attention, Hogan could not be revived, as TMZ reported.

Authorities and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, where Hogan was seen being transported from his home on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital. The news marks the end of a towering legacy in both professional wrestling and entertainment.

Meanwhile, just weeks ago, Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, had publicly dismissed speculation that he was gravely ill or in a coma, assuring fans that his heart was ‘strong’ as he recovered from recent surgeries. The WWE Hall of Famer had undergone a neck procedure in May, and rumors had swirled about his declining health, which were firmly denied at the time.

Hogan's legacy and controversy

Born Terry Bollea, aka Hogan, became one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling history. Rising to fame in the 1980s, he played a pivotal role in transforming wrestling from a niche sport into mainstream family entertainment. His charisma, trademark catchphrases, and larger-than-life persona drew millions of new fans, turning him into a household name around the world.

In a bold career shift, Hogan reinvented himself in 1996, turning heel and forming the notorious wrestling faction NWO (New World Order) as "Hollywood Hulk Hogan." The move electrified fans and ushered in a new era of popularity for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), cementing his status as one of the most versatile performers in the business.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. First in 2005 for his individual career, and again in 2020 as part of the NWO. His reputation suffered a blow in 2015 after a leaked recording revealed racially charged comments, leading to his temporary removal from the Hall of Fame. He later returned to the fold after public apologies and a legal victory against media outlet Gawker, which published the unauthorised video.

Beyond the wrestling ring, Hogan enjoyed a successful acting career, most notably appearing as Thunderlips in Rocky III (1982). He also starred in a string of family-friendly action comedies, including No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. His VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best gave fans a glimpse into his life with then-wife Linda and children Nick and Brooke