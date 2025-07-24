ENG-C vs SA-C, WCL 2025 Live Score: England Champions lose Ravi Bopara early, Parnell strikes England Champions vs South Africa Champions Live: Unbeaten South Africa will be keen to seal a spot in the semi-finals as they take on England, who are on the brink of an early exit. South Africa Champions have won the toss and elected to bowl in Leicester.

The England Champions haven't had a great run in Season 2 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), losing two and having a washed-out game in three matches and the Thursday clash against the table-toppers South Africa Champions could be the do-or-die one in Leicester. The losses were by close margins of five and 10 runs against Pakistan and West Indies Champions but defeats are defeats. The only consolation for England Champions is that their NRR hasn't taken a beating and they still have a chance to qualify for the semis, if they win the next. However, it won't be easy against a strong Proteas side, who are coming off thumping India Champions in a one-sided affair. Follow all the live updates from the England vs South Africa Champions match-