Pakistan achieves major milestone following third T20I win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Pakistan continued their three-game T20I series; the two sides locked horns in the third and final T20I of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on July 24. The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first after losing the toss and the side got off to a good start to the game.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub amassed 63 runs and 21 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Mohammad Haris added five runs on the board alongside Hasan Nawaz, who scored 33 runs in 17 deliveries. In the first innings of the game, Pakistan managed to post a total of 178 runs and lost seven wickets in the process.

Furthermore, the side followed it up with a just as impressive performance with the ball as well. An exceptional showing in the second innings saw Pakistan bundle out Bangladesh on a score of 104 as the visitors won the third T20I by 74 runs. It is worth noting that this was Pakistan’s 150th T20I victory. They became only the second team to achieve the feat after India, who have 164 T20I wins to their name.

Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz led Pakistan to victory in Mirpur

It is worth noting that Pakistan was exceptional with the ball in the second innings of the clash. Bangladesh opened their innings with Tanzid Hasan departing for a duck. Mohammad Naim followed suit, contributing a mere 10 runs to the scoreboard.

Furthermore, Litton Das scored eight runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz scoring 10 runs in eight deliveries as well. Mohammad Saifuddin was the highest run getter for the hosts with a score of 35* runs. Salman Mirza was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings with three wickets to his name. Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each alongside Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Agha, and Hussain Talat, who struck once each as well. Despite Pakistan having lost the series, the side will hope to gain some confidence from the third T20I win.

