MI vs CSK Probable Playing XI: Arjun Tendulkar likely to make IPL debut, Dwaine Pretorious could make comeback

Arjun Tendulkar was part of Mumbai Indian in 2021 as well, however, he is yet to make IPL debut.

When the IPL season calendar is released fans like to check when are five-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on four-time winner Chennai Super Kings, as it is called the 'El Clasico' of IPL. However, this time the scenario is completely different. CSK have won just one game in IPL 2022 while MI are still searching for their maiden points of the season. In match number 33 of IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma's side will aim for their first win while Ravindra Jadeja's team will want to keep their playoff hope alive by winning their second game of the season.

Team Changes - Mumbai Indians

First, let's talk about Mumbai Indians, the five-time champion side had top-notch international all-rounders in their ranks in the past few seasons. However, this season they are still trying to find the perfect balance between batsmen and bowlers. With Kieron Pollard being out of form, the team is struggling to find the right balance. But the team management can take a bold decision and give chance to lefthand all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar in today's game against CSK. Arjun can replace Fabian Allen who looked out of touch in the last game.

Mumbai will look to strengthen their bowling attack and thus they could bring in Riley Meredith. Mills has leaked runs throughout the season and could not take wickets upfront, which is a big problem for MI. Riley can bowl in the powerplay along with Jaydev Unadkat, who has looked impressive this season.

Probable Playing XI for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Arjun Tendulkar, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Team Changes - Chennai Super Kings

Looking at Chennai Super Kings, the team's batting order has clicked in the last few matches, however, bowling still looks out of order. Jadeja is missing the expertise of Deepak Chahar. Chris Jordan could be replaced by Dwaine Pretorious. Moeen Ali needs to get into runs as Devon Conway is warming the bench and could replace him in the next few games.

Probable Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma